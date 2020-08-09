Unique Solutions Appoints Rupesh Lunkad as Chief Growth Officer

Rupesh Lunkad, Ex SAP India will be responsible for driving growth of the businesses developing business strategy, revenue/sales enhancement and partner management

Unique Solutions announced the appointment of Rupesh Lunkad, as the Chief Growth Officer for the India market. In this role, Rupesh will be responsible to identify and build newer revenue streams for the company and expand on the existing business. He will be seen investing in areas of Cloud computing, customer experience transformation and building objective oriented – business outcome based transformational solutions.

Prior to joining Unique Solutions, Rupesh was the Head of S/4HANA Cloud business for SAP India. At SAP he was responsible for the ERP cloud strategy for the company & geography expansion and defined the go-to-market strategy for India. He has also held key positions in Wipro where he worked on various business Applications and developed innovative implementation methodologies to facilitate easy adoption of business applications for India & Middle East.

A seasoned professional in the line of business, Rupesh brings in over 15+ years of experience in working with emerging businesses to help them drive digital transformation. He has been working closely with business leaders and assisting them in building their long-term business objectives and technology strategies and jointly build strategic IT roadmap. Apart from strategizing new initiatives to grow business and improve sales, he loves to scale down heights both upwards and downwards i.e mountains and deep waters.