Union Budget 2019: Synthesis of Continuing the Digital India Mission

The Union Budget 2019, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, focuses on achieving the Modi’s dream of USD 5 Trillion economy by 2020.

As part of the National Democratic Alliance government’s focus on bringing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under the formal economy’s fold, a payment platform for the MSMEs will be set up, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her maiden budget speech.

This comes in the backdrop of the government’s plan to start an e-commerce platform on the lines of “Amazon and Alibaba” to sell products from MSMEs and the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

The proposal to set up a payment platform for MSMEs for online presentation and payment of invoices will not only help cash flow but also give a huge boost to Digital Payments, as the entire supply chain will now be incentivized to go Digital.

The allocation of INR 400 crore to create a world-class higher education ecosystem in the country will definitely improve the quality of talent that joins the workforce. The focus on the amplification of skills in new-age tech domains such as AI, IoT, Big Data, and Robotics will also help to address the severe skills shortage that businesses across India are facing at present, apart from opening newer avenues of career growth for Indian professionals.