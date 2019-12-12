Uniline UPS Systems Power BBNL 6500 Villages thru their Wi-Fi Central Monitoring System

UNILINE Energy System has been selected for the supply, commissioning and maintenance of UPS systems for Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL). These systems have been provided for powering 6500 Villages thru Wi-Fi connectivity with a centralized monitoring system.

Talking to newsmen Mr RK Bansal, Managing Director, UNILINE Energy System, said that the centralized monitoring system will be provided with some additional features. e said these UPSs would be supplied ranging from 1 KVA to 60 KVA, Around 35 percent of the installations have already been commissioned while the rest would be completed by the end of March 2020, he added. As soon as the entire system would be in place – communication even with the remote villages would be substantially improved, this would help the country in providing benefits directly for various rural projects, he added.