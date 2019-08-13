Umesh Bhapkar wins the Datacenter Summit 2019 Award for “Innovative Infrastructure Management” services

Synechron announced that, Umesh Bhapkar, Director- IT Systems for Synechron India, was honored at the prestigious 8th Datacenter Summit and Awards, 2019 for “Innovative Infrastructure Management”.

The award recognizes Umesh’s relentless and steadfast service towards Synechron, and his clear focus on implementing innovative IT infrastructure management solutions, IT policies and technologies. His commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions to address business opportunities has helped Synechron achieve its corporate goals and build high-performing teams.

“It is a great honor to have won the Datacenter Summit 2019 Award for Synechron. This is our second consecutive win after the recent CIO-AXIS Innovative CIO Award, which we won in February 2019”, said Umesh Bhapkar. He added that, this recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication put in by the global team to deliver IT Infrastructure management solutions in Server Virtualization, Hybrid Cloud, NetApp Storage and Green IT initiatives, truly demonstrating Synechron’s commitment to ‘Innovation’ in the finance and technology sectors. He also thanked his entire team for the outstanding work they do to ensure that the innovative and cutting-edge solutions are provided to clients for accelerating their digital initiatives.

Congratulating Umesh on his win, Faisal Husain, Co-founder and CEO of Synechron said, “The award exhibits the team’s exceptional capabilities in providing world-class IT infrastructure to support Synechron’s global business and innovations, whether in our day-to-day operations or for our global FinLabs’ infrastructure. It is an honor for Umesh, his team and the entire Synechron family, to be recognized for this tremendous achievement.”

The Datacenter Summit & Awards 2019 are part of UBS forums. They honor talented and innovative IT leaders who have developed ingenious solutions for their in-house IT challenges. The latest edition of the prestigious award ceremony was recently held at The Ritz-Carlton, Bengaluru, in the presence of revered global IT leaders. The entries for this award were judged by a panel of five eminent judges: an ex-CIO, a senior IT analyst, a senior academician from reputed IT institute in India, an ex DDG of National Informatics Centre (NIC) and an ex-CEO.