UDo – India’s New Platform for Webinar & Video Conferencing

With the success of UDo-now in India, Teja is now set to bring another path-breaking product for Indian users – ‘UDo webinar Add on’. UDo strives at being the best company to do business with and to be the most preferred company to work with. Following the A.I.M strategy, UDo continues with its commitment to offer innovative, efficient, and seamlessly user-friendly technology platforms.

INDIA’S First Webinar Market Place with “ready to take” Instant Webinar on the go Services. UDO has restructured its business model to cater to the new normal and has come up with an array of “on the go” services. This feature is not only important for business but any students, freelancers, experts, etc can use it. UDo offers streaming more than 10,000 people at no additional cost with that its ability to charge per user for streaming as well. Unlike FB, Insta lives platforms. This feature is not only important for business but any students, freelancers, experts, teachers and coaching institutes, etc can use it.

Speaking on the launch, Teja Gudluru, Founder and CEO, UDO said “When the COVID pandemic brought the world to a standstill many companies started to worry about the effect it would have on their business. This situation has given every individual to go digital/Virtual. Video conferencing/Webinar has become a family name over the last couple of months as people stayed at home during COVID-19 lockdown. Today we are happy to announce the launch of our new service and it is going to be our latest innovation in the field of virtual technology. And UDo is India’s homegrown app connecting with PM Modi’s #VocalForLocal, made without any “copy-paste” of Chinese products.”

All experts like teachers, coaching, etc can run their classes at just 300 bucks per month. No extra charges, no revenue share only monthly subscription for all PRO features. The app will provide more than video conferencing- it will also help you set it up. Unlimited usage without a number of user restrictions on nominal fees compared to similar platforms like “Zoom”.

No more registration forms and chasing for payments for your webinar. Users can monetize the sessions & earn money on the App, especially during COVID/ Post Lockdown from home while maintaining social distancing. A great app for many new freelancers since they can do business and make money all in one place.