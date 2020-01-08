UCTA Cricket Premier League 2020 to be held on March 7th& 8th

Like every year, once again UCTA is organizing “UCTA Cricket Premier League 2020” to be held on 7th & 8th March 2020. This event is very big and wonderful even tremendous supported by all the association members and partners. Number of brands highly participates in the event every year.

Udaipur Computer Traders Association (UCTA) is the most empowered and strong apex body of IT traders in Southern Rajasthan, which covers the all Udaipur region and other growing IT location of Rajasthan. UCTA welcomes all the IT professionals to join hands altogether and increase the strength of UCTA in Rajasthan as the most active association of IT field.

With more than 100 members and partnering industry through advisory and consultative process, UCTA has been a facilitator and catalyst working closely with government on policy issues, enhancing efficiency, competitiveness and expanding business opportunities through assorted services. UCTA has emerged as the authentic voice of IT industry in this part of Rajasthan and plays a vital role in IT industry.