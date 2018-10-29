Tyco Security Hosts its 2nd Annual Partner Meet

Tyco’s 2nd edition of its annual partner conference – Converge ’18 saw 45 partner firms participate and more than 50 partner delegates. Held in Sri Lanka, the conference serves the dual purpose of knowledge exchange, learning and team building. Tyco is a leader in security solutions and is a business unit of Johnson Controls.

Tyco’s senior executives took the stage to present the awards to the company’s top performing partners. The presenters included, Kenneth May, Vice President, Sales-APAC and Rajeev Samanta, Regional Sales Director, South Asia;

“The security solutions market is on a high growth trajectory owing to emerging trends such as smart homes and smart cities. We have been able to capture and deliver on this market demand time and again due to the support and excellence of our partner network”, said Kenneth May, Vice President, Sales APAC. “It’s an honour to recognize the 2018 partners who represent the best and most forward-thinking innovators coming out of our partner community. We thank all our partners for their contributions and congratulate the award winners for their ongoing leadership”, he added.

Rajeev Samanta, Regional Sales Director, South Asia said, “Converge is the biggest annual event for Tyco Security India and all our eminent partners. It offers us an invaluable opportunity to come together and share our thoughts with each other. The discussions during this event have been a good collaborative process wherein all present have been able to learn from the best practices and challenges faced by each other. The next steps will involve applying our mutual learnings to deliver on our ultimate vision.”