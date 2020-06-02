TWELVE minutes of change and connection: Kaspersky continues the TWELVE contest

As social life slowly returns to normal in some countries, Tomorrow Unlocked, a digital lifestyle medium by Kaspersky, and Bali-based creative agency The Community Creatives are collecting snapshots of lockdown-life around the world in an interactive map. They are also announcing the second wave of their TWELVE competition. The main goal now is to find out how the situation is changing and being perceived by people, as well as how technology helps them stay connected with their loved ones.

During this challenging period of self-isolation, technology has been the key medium for us to stay connected with our loved ones and to support those in need. The TWELVE minutes project captures intimate stories from people in lockdown around the world and gives a unique, historical insight into how people are dealing with the current situation.

As many countries are starting to ease some quarantine measures and people are slowly returning to the ‘new normal’ way of life, we now want to capture this moment of change and connection and invite people from around the world to participate in the next two rounds of the TWELVE competition and share their stories and experiences.

For the next round, TWELVE minutes of change, the participants are asked to film a one minute video about how the situation is changing and how they are coping with it. The filming is to take place during the hour of 10-11 pm GMT on Friday, 29th May. The participants will then have 24 hours to edit their films and submit them to Tomorrow Unlocked and The Community Creatives teams. The semi-finals will happen on June 5th on the Tomorrow Unlocked and The Community Creatives Instagram channels. Winners will then be announced on June 10th.

For the third round, TWELVE minutes of connection, the participants are asked to film a one minute video about how technology helped them stay connected with their families and friends, and their first experience of seeing each other after the quarantine. The films should be shot during the hour of 6-7 pm GMT on June 12th. The participants will then have 24 hours to edit their films and submit them to Tomorrow Unlocked and The Community Creatives teams. The semi-finals will take place on June 19th and the winners will be announced on June 24th.