TVS ASL selects Google Cloud as its technology partner

TVS Automobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading Independent Automotive Aftermarket player, today announced that it has picked Google Cloud to build its digital transformation strategy. Through this deal TVS ASL will advance its goal of creating a ‘Digital Ecosystem’ that will empower thousands of small entrepreneurs across automotive retailers and garages.

TVS ASL has migrated its on-premise data center infrastructure and existing public cloud deployments onto Google Cloud to develop and scale the “platform of platforms” tailored to the needs of the automotive industry. This new innovative initiative will bring vehicle owners, retailers, garages and insurance companies from a fragmented market place into one seamless digital technology architecture to provide service, parts, roadside assistance and insurance.

Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director, TVS ASL said, “We are excited to join hands with Google Cloud to host and scale this Digital Platform landscape. The range of solutions include Connected Vehicle (passenger cars, two wheelers and commercial vehicles), Diagnostics & Predictive Service Management on Cloud, Mobility solutions for all stakeholders to address their requirements and real time integration with all stakeholders for fulfilment. The innovative initiative will be seen as an accelerator in Digitizing the Global aftermarket landscape.”

He further added, “We selected Google Cloud for it’s superior tech stack across Cloud, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Big Data, Marketing & Marketplace solutions that will enable us to scale globally with shorter time to market.”

Karan Bajwa, Managing Director, Google Cloud India said, “TVS is partnering with Google Cloud to accelerate their digital transformation journey. They are unlocking the potential of their business data at scale using machine learning to automate and optimise their supply chain, and leveraging managed services so they can focus their engineering effort on IT-led business initiatives that will pave the path for a strong digital future.”

The Indian Independent Automotive Aftermarket is estimated around $10 billion and growing at a CAGR of 7-10% over the past five years. The market is highly fragmented with over 40,000 retailers, 100,000 garages and thousands of small distributors across the country. In the last five years, TVS ASL has established a strong leadership by empowering over 2 million customers, 20,000 retailers, 10,000 garages along with fleet management for over 70,000 vehicles. By bringing these stakeholders into a seamless supply chain and technology platform, TVS ASL helps them by delivering service or parts within 24 hours across the country.