TSC launches Portfolio of Its Rugged Print Modules – MH Series, MB Series and TE Series

TSC Auto ID, a global leading manufacturer of innovative thermal label printers for industrial, desktop, mobile applications, print engine and color printer in the AIDC industry launches three reliable print modules: the MH Series, MB Series, and TE Series. The latest series accommodate printing applications ranging from light to heavy-duty, making them ideal for environments like manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and retail segments, etc.

The MH Series print module supports 600 dpi resolution to enable precise printing of small fonts, barcodes and graphics. It features 600-meter ribbon capacity for high-volume, high-quality printing delivered at a fast 14-ips rate.

The MB Series print module is the new value leader for 4″ wide light-industrial label printing. Its compact and die-cast aluminum robust design fits in limited operation areas and its wide-open angle design makes media handling quick and easy.

The TE Series print module can be integrated into kiosk applications to print customized labels. It gives customers the flexibility to utilize both 0.5″ core 110 meter and 1″ core 300-meter thermal transfer ribbons. An innovative self-diagnostic TPH Care Mechanism enables real-time print head health status detection- to stop printing errors and to ensure stable and high-quality printouts.