TSC Launches New Mobile Printer ‘TDM-30’ in India

TSC Auto ID, a manufacturer of thermal label printers for industrial, desktop, mobile applications, print engine and color printer in the AIDC industry launches new mobile barcode printer; the TDM-30 is intelligently designed for on-the-go printing.

Mobile printing is an excellent solution for any business that needs to print on demand. The TDM-30 is equipped to operate across different platforms with multiple connectivity options. It’s lightweight, durable and flexible design, coupled with ease of operation without compromising with the functionality is very essential for retail & mobile point of sale (MPOS) applications.

The rugged palm-size design of the TDM-30 is built for long-lasting performance and its real-time printer health status provides two important functions: 1. The self-diagnostic TPH Care Mechanism ensures stable, high-quality printouts every time; 2. The Battery Management Solution effectively monitors the charging status to maximize battery capacity. With the 3080 mAh battery, workers can use the printers for an entire shift without downtime.

The TDM-30 has a wealth of tools that guarantees easy integration into your MPOS system such as Bluetooth is MFi certified and can be connected with an NFC tag; ESC/POS language is supported and has an OPOS driver for POS systems; a smartphone application for both Android and iOS are available for browser-based applications and Software Development Kits (SDKs) and printer languages are available for all other software integration needs.