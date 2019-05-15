Truvison TV4025BT 4.1 Home Theatre Speaker Launched

Truvison adds another addition to its Audio portfolio with 4.1 Speakers ‘TV4025BT Home Theatre System.’ From explosive action sequences to the pulsing bass beat of your favorite songs, immerse yourself in sound at massive 8500W PMPO.

TV4025BT fulfills audio expectations of consumers seeking theatre experience, in the comfort of the Home. TV 4025BT’s contemporary styling incorporates glossy, black accents, polished. Encased in a wooden cabinet, the LED display provides information on various controls of the speaker system along with the blue LED Lights which looks futuristic.

The 4.1 Channel ensures superior sound wirelessly from all angles and in every corner of the room with enhanced acoustic performance. It brings in unmatched audio experience with deep bass and lower distortion. The sub-woofer flaunts a wooden cabinet with individual controls. It comes with 5.25” X 1 inch full-range driver and the satellite speakers are powered by 3” X 4 inch full range drivers for high performance output. With the total output of 70W the speaker ensures thumping bass lines and clear mid tones with sharp sounds, which surely packs a punch with best in class sonic experience. One could also customize the experience by tuning the bass with the dedicated subwoofer control knob in the front.

Furthermore, the Speaker features several connectivity options which includes, Bluetooth, USB and AUX. The Speaker also supports FM radio. All the functions can be remoted controlled, via the universal remote. The speaker comes with 1 year of Warranty and shall be available with leading Retail stores from May 2019.