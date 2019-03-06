Truvison Launches latest 2.1 ‘TV-001 X-Bass Multimedia Speaker

Truvison launches its newest 2.1 ‘TV-001 X-Bass’ Multimedia Speaker. Boost-up your sound experience with the compact, space saving system that features Bluetooth connectivity along with USB and audio inputs.

With its dramatic styling, the design of the speaker gives a ruff, edgy and luxurious balance of performance as well as lifestyle. It comes along a LED backlit master volume control with Blue LED light. The 2.1 Channel sound System is capable of effective sound throw.

The speaker sports a powerful sound delivering technology that produces distortion-free sound and enables you to listen to every sound beat effectively. Packed with 60W RMS power, the amplifier is customized with circuitry that brings together the characteristics of the woofer and enclosure, and transforms the bass output into something that’s truly spectacular. With 360 degree, live sound, bring the pure combination of bass and treble that results in the most unique and unmatched audio experience, recreating theatre-like experience at home.

Speaking at the new addition, Saurabh Kabra – Business Operations Director at Truvison said, “We have already made its mark in the TV Category in India. Now we have turned aggressive to Speaker Market, and we have very interesting line up in less than 3 Months with over 20 new launches. Stay tuned, both in terms of technology and price point with Truvison”

Seamless Connectivity options include USB/AUX inputs along with the Pen drive, SD Card and Microphone connectivity beside other controls. Truvison 2.1 ‘TV-001 X-BASS’ is equipped with full functional remote that lets you adjust important settings according to your preferences.

The speaker comes with a 1-year warranty and is already available with all the leading retails stores across India.