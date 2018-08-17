Trend Micro’s ‘Virtual Patching’ to shield enterprises from vulnerabilities & optimize performance 

Trend Micro Incorporated through its Virtual Patching will help its customers shield vulnerabilities in critical systems until a patch is available and deployed in place of a future patch, and to protect systems that are unpatchable. Trend Micro’s answer to the unwinnable challenge of patching unpatchable systems is Deep Security Virtual Patching, a ‘vulnerability shield’ that protects systems during the risk window and beyond. This addresses the dual challenge of vulnerability risks and patch management which are not sufficiently being met by traditional solutions.

Trend Micro Deep Security is designed to deliver comprehensive protection for all servers—physical, virtual, and cloud—as well as endpoints. It provides a smart blend of cross-generational threat defense techniques for protecting servers from unknown threats, including anti-malware and Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), to detect and stop sophisticated attacks. VMware and Trend Micro have partnered to deliver agentless security that enables virtual patching on virtualized desktops and data centers. Trend Micro Deep Security uses a dedicated, security-hardened virtual appliance that integrates with the VMware vShield APIs to provide agentless security. Together, this approach allows vulnerabilities to be shielded without deploying in-guest security agents.

Nilesh Jain, Vice President – South East Asia and India, Trend Micro said, “Advanced cyberattacks including ransomware such as SamSam, WannaCry, Petya, Locky etc., have made customers aware of the importance of security more than ever. Patching is critical for defending against attacks that exploit security flaws and when organizations can’t patch directly, using a virtual patch can help mitigate the risk. Virtual Patching, the unique feature of Trend Micro Deep Security, is advanced in shielding from vulnerabilities without leading to do emergency patching and safeguarding of networks and endpoints from threats.”

“The ease of use, proactive protection and scanning the vulnerabilities are biggest USPs and hence BFSI, pharmaceutical companies and other organizations from various sectors are deploying Deep Security Virtual Patching solutions from Trend Micro,” he further added.