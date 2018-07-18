Trend Micro’s ‘Connected Threat Defense’ to help Enterprises Secure themselves from Newer Threats

Trend Micro Incorporated through its Connected Threat Defense will help offer users an effective way to protect, detect, and respond to newer threats. With its layered approach, it will provide improved visibility and control across the organization at the same time. With a 360-degree monitoring of network traffic, Trend Micro’s Connected Threat Defense is powered by XGen security and currently supported and leveraged by all three Trend Micro solutions – User Protection, Network Defense, and Hybrid Cloud Security; and supported by their products which include Deep Discovery, Deep Security, OfficeScan, ScanMail Exchange, Control Manager and InterScan Messaging solutions.

The all-encompassing Connected Threat Defense has three stages to it: Protection, Detection and Response. The Protection quadrant proactively protects networks, endpoints, and hybrid cloud environments. The Detection quadrant includes network inspection and custom sandboxing. The Response phase delivers real-time signatures and security updates to the other quadrants to prevent future attacks, identify root cause and speed up remediation. The Central Visibility and Control provides a comprehensive view of the security of networks, endpoints, and hybrid cloud environments, and simplifies threat investigation and day-to-day management tasks.

Nilesh Jain, Vice President – South East Asia and India, Trend Micro, said, “The need for a Connected Threat Defense has emerged because the traditional model is no longer sufficient to defend against today’s attacks and threats. Organizations often use a variety of security products where managing the complexity and volume becomes a daunting task, and the threats growing across the network may remain undetected. With multiple security techniques, Trend Micro’s Connected Threat Defense provides scanning and disinfection of any incoming malware. If an attack is detected, targeted intelligence covering malicious files, IP addresses, and C&C communications is shared across products and environments for protection and these objects are blocked automatically when they are encountered next time which is a benefit of Connected Threat Defense.”

Several organizations across India have deployed Trend Micro’s comprehensive Connected Threat Defense offering, allowing them to take advantage of the latest advanced threat protections and a range of cross-generational threat defense techniques that are coordinated and integrated across networks.