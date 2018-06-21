Trend Micro Wins VMware 2017 Global Partner Award

Trend Micro Incorporated recently announced that it has received the Global Partner Innovation Award in the Technical ISV category. Trend Micro was recognized at the VMware Partner Leadership Summit 2018, held in Scottsdale, AZ.

This was the second Global Partner Innovation award for Trend Micro, while the regional team in Asia has been recognized for the past four years and the team from Japan has received three awards.

“I am pleased to recognize this year’s Global Partner Innovation Award winners, which are given to a select group of partners for their exceptional efforts in innovation in 2017,” said Susan Nash, vice president, Strategic Corporate Alliances, VMware. “VMware is proud to see Trend Micro honored in the Technical ISV category, and we look forward to our continued collaboration in enabling digital transformations for global business of all sizes.”

Nilesh Jain, Vice President – South East Asia and India, Trend Micro said, “Trend Micro has been working closely with VMware for more than 10 years, continually optimizing its security offering for VMware environments. The result of this collaboration is highly efficient, which can be automatically deployed to consistently protect virtualized workloads, with full visibility across VMware deployments. We are honoured to experience this glorious moment and be associated with the event.”

“We’re delighted to receive this award for the second year in a row. Trend Micro has been a VMware partner since 2008 and the strength and solidity of our partnership has helped organizations over that time transform and secure the modern data center,” said Sanjay Mehta, SVP, Business Development & Strategic Alliances, Trend Micro. “Our comprehensive set of automated security capabilities is optimized to protect VMware deployments across data centers, private and public clouds, and hybrid deployments — all part of our mission to secure the connected world.”