Trend Micro Secures Anthem Biosciences through its EDR and MDR Solutions

Trend Micro offers advanced security solutions to Anthem Biosciences for its IT-OT environment. Trend Micro Deep Security provided integrated server security and virtual patching, while the Trend Micro Deep Discovery Inspector (DDI) provided 360-degree visibility by monitoring over 100 network protocols and detecting targeted attacks. Together, they elevated security for network, server, endpoints, and IIoT devices.

Anthem Biosciences, which had already been using Trend Micro’s endpoint solution are now using the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solutions. This helped them in threat hunting and provided them with real-time network forensic analysis for various security incidents. The solutions also offered real-time insights, along with remediation and preventive measures. Trend Micro Deep Discovery with Advanced Threat Protection empowered them to respond instantaneously to targeted attacks, advanced threats, and ransomware. The next-gen Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) protected their IIoT systems from various vulnerabilities, while the layered security provided by Connected Threat Defense assessed, detected, and remediated attacks.

“Given the constantly evolving threat landscape, our complex IT-OT converged environment needed a sophisticated security solution which could provide end-to-end protection for our endpoints, network, and servers—without disturbing operations. We were seeking a robust product would require minimal intervention from our staff. With Trend Micro’s solutions featuring a host of cutting-edge technologies that provide comprehensive security management,” said K. Ravi, Head of Information Technology and AI, Anthem Biosciences.

Vijendra Katiyar, Director – Enterprise Business, India & SAARC, Trend Micro said, “Trend Micro’s solutions helped Anthem Biosciences to achieve end-to-end security. They were able to minimize escalations and protect their systems from vulnerabilities. By identifying the attacker profile and providing a risk assessment, malware characteristics, origin, variants, and command and control IPs across the network, the solution has provided exceptional insights to them.”

Anthem Biosciences looks forward to expanding their security services with Trend Micro. The company is currently assessing Trend Micro Cloud Email Gateway Services, which protects both hosted and on-premises email solutions.