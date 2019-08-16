Trend Micro Nurtures Global Cybersecurity Talent Development

Trend Micro announced its fifth annual Capture The Flag (CTF) competition. The Trend Micro CTF 2019 – Raimund Genes Cup invites teams from around the world to test their skills in today’s most critical areas of security risk. This cornerstone event is one of many ways Trend Micro is working to equip cybersecurity talent in the workforce.

The annual global CTF helps participants develop and hone their skills in today’s most critical areas of need, including forensics and exploitation, IoT, reverse engineering, open source intelligence, mobile, and machine learning. Teams face challenges that involve these key areas, providing real-world practice with critical scenarios.

“Without enough equipped professionals across the globe to actually implement security solutions for all businesses, then the attackers will win,” said Hernan Armbruster, senior vice president, Americas & Strategic Products for Trend Micro. “Growing talent across the board is a necessity to help the world be safer for exchanging digital information. As an industry leader, we strive to do our part to add strong practitioners through this event along with many other global initiatives.”

This year’s Global CTF consists of two rounds, an online qualifier and the finals. Taking place on September 7-8 (Japan time), the online qualifier will include Jeopardy style questions that challenge teams to solve various security problems quickly. The top 10 teams will qualify for the finals, which will take place in Tokyo, Japan on November 23-24. This year’s finals will utilize a new “Dynamic Value” Jeopardy format to further test the teams’ skills.

The winning team from the finals receives JPY1,000,000, which is about USD $9,000. Additionally, each player from the winning team receives 15,000 Zero Day Initiative Rewards Program points, which helps program submitters earn exclusive awards and benefits. The second and third place teams receive JPY300,000 and JPY200,000, which is nearly USD $3,000 and $2,000 respectively.

“A lack of qualified professionals is the most consistent security concern we hear from businesses,” said Mark Liggett, senior security analyst from Tulane University. “Trend Micro is one of very few global companies that is actively working to help change this. Equipping new professionals from all walks of life is key to helping more businesses effectively manage their security stack and mitigate the risk of attack.”

Trend Micro hosts and supports more than 50 similar competitions each year around the world, including the main global event, and hosts 15 contests in collaboration with the Organization of American States, which are specific to women across the Americas.