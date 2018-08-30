Trend Micro Midyear Security Roundup Report Reveals Criminals Increasingly Drawn To Low-Profile Attacks

Trend Micro Incorporated released its Midyear Security Roundup 2018, revealing that cybercriminals are moving away from attention-grabbing ransomware attacks to more covert methods intended to steal money and valuable computing resources.

Crypto-jacking attempts are making the biggest impact so far this year. Trend Micro recorded a 96 percent increase in cryptocurrency mining detections in 1H 2018 compared to all of 2017, and a 956 percent increase in detections versus 1H 2017. This indicates cybercriminals are shifting away from the quick payout of ransomware in favor of the slower, behind-the-scenes approach of stealing computing power to mine digital currency.

Nilesh Jain, Vice President – South East Asia and India, Trend Micro said, “In the wake of several breaches over the last few years, the country is reeling under the spate of attacks that have compromised databases belonging to banking institutions, government email servers, and Indian enterprises at large. We have also seen few public cloud providers getting compromised this year. Next year, the customers who don’t take adequate measures to their applications or data which are hosted in public cloud, might even get compromised.”

“A robust cyber security program is one of the most vital investments a company can make. Whatever the size or maturity level of a security infrastructure, there are some strategic steps that everyone can take to keep their data and organization safe. Even with the most unconventional gadgets, untutored staff can fall victim to some of the unpretentious and most common attacks. The best way to avoid this is to train your workforces on best security practices,” he further added.

“The recent change in the threat landscape mirrors what we’ve seen for years – cybercriminals will constantly shift their tools, tactics and procedures (TTPs) to improve their infection rates,” said Jon Clay, director of global threat communications for Trend Micro. “Standard spray and pray ransomware attacks and data breaches had become the norm, so attackers changed their tactics to be more covert, using entry vectors not previously seen or used extensively. This means once again, business leaders must evaluate their defenses to ensure sufficient protection is in place to stop the latest and most pressing threats.”

Another shift in the first half of the year is toward unusual malware types, such as fileless, macro and small file malware. Trend Micro recorded a 250 percent increase in detections of one particular small file malware, TinyPOS, compared to 2H 2017, which may be due to the increased ability of these malware types to circumvent defenses that employ only one type of security protection.