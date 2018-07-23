Trend Micro launches TrendSetter Channel Rewards Program in India

Trend Micro Incorporated has announced its new channel incentive and reward program in India. TrendSetter reward is designed to help resellers grow their business with Trend Micro, while offering reseller representatives the opportunity to earn personal rewards. The reward program is a year-long program, which concludes on 3rd June, 2019.

TrendSetter Channel Rewards Program allows Trend Micro channel representatives to earn reward dollars on a personalized Virtual Visa Prepaid card for every eligible sale. This incentive program aims to encourage its existing channel partners and the broader channel community to work together and grow with Trend Micro. In India, Trend Micro has 2 Platinum partners, 8 Gold partners and the rest are Silver and Bronze partners. In SMB business, they have 2200 partners.

To join in Trend Micro’s rewards program, channel representatives need to register for TrendSetter Rewards program, transact eligible new product sales to net new customers and earn rewards for every deal. Once channel representatives are registered for the program, they will receive their personalized reloadable prepaid TrendSetter Visa card to start turning claims into rewards. Trend Micro channel representatives can earn up to $2,000 per deal.

The Trend Micro TrendSetter Rewards Program is open to all Trend Micro Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze Partners. Organizations that haven’t participated in Trend Micro’s rewards program would need to join the Trend Micro Partner Program at https://www.trendmicro.com/en_in/partners.html

Tom Cheeran, Head Channel Business, Trend Micro India said, “We are excited to announce the TrendSetter Rewards Program for our channel representatives. TrendSetter Program rewards and recognizes our hard working and successful channel representatives. Our channel is at the very heart of our business and this latest reward program is designed to help them further grow their business with Trend Micro. TrendSetter Program would be a great opportunity to maximize the rewards for our channels representatives.”

Trend Micro’s award winning partner program offers upfront competitive discounts, deal protection, specialization bonus and a broad range of technical sales and marketing support to ensure that Trend Micro’s channel partners are consistently profitable. Trend Micro Channel Program focuses to enable, engage and execute together with partners, in order to meet customer challenges.