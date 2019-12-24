Trend Micro Invests Significantly In Cloud Security Offerings

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions provides optimized protection for workloads running on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, VMware and Docker, allowing customers to automate deployment for streamlined compliance and seamlessly secure DevOps.

In this regard, Trend Micro has received the highest score in the current offering and strategy categories, and among the second highest scores in the market presence category, in The Forrester Wave: Cloud Workload Security, Q4 2019. Trend Micro believes that this recognition underscores the leadership of its cloud offerings and strategy as the peak of the cloud security market.

“We’ve invested significantly in our cloud security offerings, and I view this report as validation of our vision, continued innovation, and strong execution,” said Steve Quane, executive vice president of network defense and hybrid cloud security at Trend Micro. “We were one of the first security vendors to predict the growing appetite for cloud workload security solutions, and I think we have hit the bullseye on combining technology, partnerships and seamless integration of acquisitions over time.”

Forrester rigorously evaluated 13 competitive security vendors across 30 criterion and in three distinct areas: current offering, strategy and market presence.