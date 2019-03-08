Trend Micro India seeks to further reward and engage channel partners in 2019

Trend Micro Incorporated recently held its annual Channel Partner Day event in the scenic mountains of Gangtok, Sikkim. The three-day event, attended by business leaders, CEOs, and heads of various organizations, featured engaging sessions on the changing security landscape in India, securing the connected world, and addressing the skill shortage; and an update on the new partner program initiatives by the company.

Building on the momentum around the TrendSetter Channel Rewards Program launched in 2018, the company looked to further incentivize its channel partners’ sales and technical teams for selling its strategic solutions.

Nilesh Jain, vice president, Southeast Asia and India, Trend Micro, said, “We have always been a channel-focused company and try to deliver all our solutions through the channel. Our channel partners are part and parcel of Trend Micro’s success so far, and we plan to do more with them. Now, we are trying to build an ecosystem where we leverage our channel partners’ security operations centers (SOCs) and existing capabilities, and work together with them to deliver innovative solutions to the customers. Our end goal is to grow together with the channel partners, creating a win-win situation.”

At the event, Trend Micro also officially announced the availability of managed detection and response (MDR) services in India, an outsourced service to enterprises looking to deepen their threat-hunting and investigation capabilities. Addressing the shortage of cybersecurity professionals in the country, MDR augments a company’s existing security team by providing external expertise and resources to proactively hunt for stealthy threats in an IT environment. By uncovering and stopping such threats early, organizations can potentially avert data breaches.

Nilesh also shared the roadmap and focus areas for India this year. These include Apex One for endpoint security, cloud security for companies operating in the hybrid cloud environment, network defense, virtual patching, and providing even more visibility through connected threat defense – a Trend Micro approach to sharing threat intelligence across the IT environment. The company also saw tremendous growth in endpoint detection and response (EDR) and MDR in India, and had closed a few large enterprise deals around it.

Among Trend Micro’s enterprise customers in India, 33 out of the 40 large banks and seven of the top energy companies rely on its connected threat defense solutions. The top five IT and IT-enabled services (ITES) companies are using its hybrid cloud security solutions, and all the three private telcos have implemented its network security and hosted email security solutions.

One of the highlights of the event was a discussion around Trend Micro’s certification program in IT security (CPITS) – a fully-sponsored, two-month certificate-granting upskilling program recently launched at the company’s state-of-the-art infrastructure training facility in Bangalore. The program equips the computer science and engineering graduates with practical, hands-on knowledge and skills, helping them take advantage of systems engineering job opportunities in the IT security industry and with Trend Micro.

Trend Micro has been identified as an endpoint protection leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms since 2002 and is a leader in the IDC MarketScape. Its Deep Discovery solution for network security has also been recognized by the NSS Labs as the “most effective recommended breach detection system” for two consecutive years.