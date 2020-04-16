Trend Micro Honoured As 2019 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Security

Trend Micro announced that it has been awarded as the 2019 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Security. This award recognises accomplishments on Google Cloud and further confirms Trend Micro’s leadership in cloud security.

“We’re pleased to recognise Trend Micro as our Technology Partner of the Year for Security,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “Organisations running Trend Micro’s ‘Cloud One’ on Google Cloud can benefit from a single, unified platform that brings together container, workload, network, and file storage security, while leveraging Google Cloud’s global and elastic infrastructure.”

Google Cloud customers running Trend Micro have long benefitted from a complete stack, which includes infrastructure and security integrated and tested together to help customers meet their security and governance guidelines.

A joint customer that depends on both Google Cloud and Trend Micro is ClearData. Their chief technology officer and co-founder shared, “Looking at a lot of different market leaders, we considered Trend Micro to be ahead of the curve with their implementation and integration and cloud security capabilities.” He continued by saying, “Companies go to the cloud to take advantage of these new technologies, and Trend Micro and Google Cloud deliver a secure, seamless experience to their customers.”

Cloud security has been simplified into a single security services platform. Recently launched, Cloud One from Trend Micro brings together workload security, container image scanning/runtime protection, application security, network security, file storage security and cloud security posture management (CSPM).

“We see our customers around the globe leveraging Google Cloud and benefitting from the comprehensive controls provided by Cloud One,” said Sanjay Mehta, senior vice president of business development and strategic alliances for Trend Micro. “Being selected as Google Cloud’s Technology Partner of the Year for Security is a huge recognition for us, especially in a noisy cloud market where many vendors lack the depth and integrated modern cloud security portfolio for build-time to runtime application protection. We couldn’t be more proud and are excited to delight customers with more innovations we have planned for Google Cloud over the year ahead.”