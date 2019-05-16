Trend Micro Delivers Most Complete Security across Cloud and Container Workloads

Trend Micro announced the availability of the industry’s complete security from a single solution protecting across cloud and container workloads. This leadership has been achieved through newly launched container security capabilities added to Trend Micro Deep Security to elevate protection across the entire DevOps lifecycle and runtime stack.

From virtual servers and data centers to public and private cloud workloads, containers are increasingly used and demand protection. Leading enterprises are bringing together their application development teams, IT operations and their security team to help the business deliver automated, secured applications to market quicker. Trend Micro connects teams with technology tools that bake security into the process while meeting compliance needs and reducing risk.

“While customers have been securing their containers with our technology for a couple of years now, we are proud to significantly expand our offering,” said Steve Quane, Executive Vice President, Network Defense and Hybrid Cloud Security for Trend Micro. “Unlike many of the one-off point solutions crowding the market, our offering provides automated build-pipeline container image scanning, and extensive runtime protection providing full visibility and control. What is strikingly unique is our consolidated tool for container plus workload security in every environment.”

Senior analyst and group director Doug Cahill at Enterprise Strategy Group believed, “Developers might be surprised by the scope of this new offering. The on-going deployment of application containers into production environments requires that the entire build-ship-run continuum be secured. As such, protection across the CI/CD pipeline for container environments must include the ability to the detect vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and misconfigurations for early protection at build time, while delivering critical threat protection across on-prem and cloud host, orchestration and container layers at runtime.”