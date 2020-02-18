Trend Micro Boosts Channel Leadership with Expanded and Enhanced Partner Program for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa

Trend Micro Incorporated announced that it is launching a newly expanded and enhanced channel partner program in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA). Underpinning the program are several key initiatives designed to help channel partners generate more margins, capture new revenue streams, and drive tighter alignment with Trend Micro in the field by taking a customer-centric approach.

“Our channel-first business model has reaped immense success over the years, cementing Trend Micro’s channel leadership position in the industry. After 30 years in this business, we continue to stay true to our unfaltering commitment of making our partners successful and achieving growth together”, said Dhanya Thakkar, Senior Vice President, Trend Micro, AMEA. “With the AMEA channel program, we aim to reward performing partners with extended benefits, and the right tools to create and close more business opportunities.”