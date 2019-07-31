TP-Link introduces Next Generation GPON in India

TP-Link introduces complete range of active GPON products including 8 Port GPON OLT P1201-08, AC1200 Wireless Gigabit GPON Router Archer XR500v, 300Mbps Wireless N Gigabit VoIP GPON Router XN020-G3v, 1-Port Gigabit GPON ONT TX-6610 to cater the FTTH requirements in Indian markets.

“To meet the growing demand of high bandwidth connectivity, TP-Link offers complete range of active GPON devices in addition to existing range of world class broadband devices,” said , Sanjay Sehgal, Sr. Vice President SMB & Telco.

P1201-08 supports 8 GPON ports and can serve 1024 subscribers simultaneously by 1:128 splitting ratio, 4 Gigabit Combo (RJ45+SFP) uplink ports and two 10G SFP+ ports, Supports CLI, EMS management modes to facilitate centralized management, improve management efficiency and reduce maintenance costs.Dual redundant power supply design provides carrier-class reliability, supports AC, DC or mixed power input, 1U 19-inch rack mount product, flexible and easy to deploy, suitable for different application scenarios.

Archer XR500v comes with 11ac Wi-Fi standard, offering total data transfer speeds achieving up to 1167Mbps, with 867Mbps over the clearer 5GHz channel, and 300Mbps over the 2.4GHz Channel, 2 FXS ports to make or receive phone calls over the Internet simply by connecting the device to their existing telephone set, four gigabit LAN ports, speeds can be up to 10× faster than standard Ethernet connections, supports OMCI and TR-069, which make it easy to activate, configure and manage remotely, supporting VLAN, QoS, IGMP, smooth network connection for IPTV and other services.

XN020-G3v is a Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) terminal, ideal for Fiber-to-the-Home solution, allowing users to access high-speed internet connection via the GPON port and devices to connect wirelessly at 300Mbps wireless 802.11n speeds. XN020-G3v provides a perfect terminal solution and future-oriented service, supporting capabilities for FTTH deployment, users can enjoy high-speed GPON services and bandwidth-intensive multimedia applications such as interactive gaming, streaming and real-time audio much easier and faster than ever before, a GPON modem, 300Mbps wireless AP and 2-port LAN, 1-port FXS, the XN020-G3v is everything your home or office needs to be fully connected.

TX-6610 modern design fits in anywhere in the home, giving customers flexible placement options, supports ONT Management and Control Interface (OMCI), easy to configure and manage remotely from an OLT, fiber access and gigabit port provide incredibly fast transfer speeds.