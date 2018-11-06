TP-Link introduces 16 Port Gigabit Easy Smart POE Switch with 8 port POE supports Power over Ethernet Plus (PoE+) standard, which can automatically detect and supply power to any IEEE 802.3af/at compliant devices, to power more high powered devices such as Wireless Access Point,IP camera or IP phones.

TL-SG1016PE has a priority function which helps protect the system when its power is overloaded. If all PoE+ devices power consumption is greater than or equal to 110W, a priority will be arranged among the 16 PoE+ ports, at which point the system will cut off the power of lowest-priority port.

It comes with innovative energy efficient technology, which can save upto.75% of power consumption, making it an Eco-Friendly solution for business network.

It’s easy to install and requires no configuration. A Web based user interface and management utility simplifies the configuration, for expanding your home or office network with ease, its Desktop/Rack mountable design, outstanding performance and quality, the TP-LINK TL-SG1016PE 16-Port Gigabit Desktop/Rack mountable Switch with 8-Port PoE is a great choice for expanding your home or office network.