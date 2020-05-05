TP-Link India Assures Support to Combat COVID-19 pandemic in India

The Covid-19 pandemic has raised alarming concerns globally as well in India. While the effect of the pandemic has been severe globally, India has done very well to curtail the spread and effect of the COVID-19 virus.

As the Indian Government is handling the situation effectively, we as responsible citizens of India need to play an important role in breaking the chain and curtailing the spread of coronavirus. The Government of India is taking every possible step to combat spread the of coronavirus and providing medical assistance in every part of the nation ensuring the safety of its citizens.

In addition to providing support to local community workers, both at organizational as well as individual capacity, TP-Link India contributes INR.10 Lakhs towards the PM CARES Fund.

“We salute the efforts of our Frontline Warriors, who are tirelessly fighting this pandemic with all determination to win the war against the virus for a brighter tomorrow. We as a team are continuously taking necessary preventive measures and working hard towards extending support to our business partner community to ensure a strong and healthy future,” Said, Lynn Wang, CEO TP-Link India.

TP-Link India stands strong during these tough times and will continue supporting the Government, Local Municipal Corporations, Doctors, Police Departments, and the Frontline Warriors in every possible way to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.