TP-Link Expands Omada Business Solution with Greater Capacity SDN

TP-Link announced upgrading TP-Link Omada, a smarter cloud solution for business networking. The cloud management platform is unveiled along with the releases of new SafeStream gateways, JetStream switches, and Omada Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 5 access points. TP-Link is integrating gateways, switches, and more Wi-Fi 6 access points into its Software Defined Networking (SDN) solutions.

TP-Link Omada SDN offers customers and professionals, reliable, and secure end-to-end cloud solutions dedicated to business networking. These solutions are specially designed for hospitality, education, retail, office, and other industries, providing scenario-based products and extensive benefits. 100% centralized cloud management is integrated, ensuring control of all devices from a single interface—anywhere, anytime.

Traditional enterprise networks with complicated network topology require devices to be repeatedly configured one at a time. Network information (device status, client status, traffic, etc.) is distributed among different devices, and it is difficult for administrators to quickly understand the overall status of the network. Furthermore, it is difficult to readjust networking infrastructure when expanding network scale, wasting time and necessitating intensive maintenance.

SDN overcomes these obstacles. As technology advances, network development is centered around the goal of improving network automation and reducing configuration complexity, ensuring security and stability. SDN achieves automatic batch management for networking functions via a centralized controller. Moreover, agile network topology and easy device configuration enable quick and flexible network expansion, leading to faster deployment and lower maintenance fees for the whole network.

“TP-Link Omada SDN aims to simplify network management, and help build a business network with higher efficiency, higher reliability, and higher security,” said Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, Sr. Vice President, SMB & TELCO, TP-Link India. TP-Link Omada SDN is a network with a controller as the core so as to realize automatic deployment of network services and automatic data distribution across gateways, switches, and access points. The Omada SDN solution boasts multiple advanced features that make it ideal for any business, with higher efficiency, higher reliability, and higher security.