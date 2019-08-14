TP-Link becomes the first networking company to receive TEC Certification under MTCTE

TP-Link becomes the first networking company in India to receive the TEC Certification for its business class Access Points and Wi-Fi Routers under the Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE) programme undertaken by the Government of India.

“ TP-Link being a global leader inCPE’s, Access Points, Routers and other telecom products, recognises the importance of TEC certification assuring compliance as per the local Government standards “ said Sanjay Sehgal, Sr. Vice President, SMB & Telco.

TP-Link is consistently ranked No. 1 provider of Wi-Fi devices*by analyst firm IDC, supplying distribution to more than 170 countries and serving billions of customers worldwide, to maintain the product standards, we allocate huge investments in R&D to improvise the product quality and meet the standards prescribed by every country. Product compliance and high product quality aregeneral practice which we follow at TP-Link and make sure the product delivered to our customers is of the highest quality.