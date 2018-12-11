Toshiba Launches New 12TB and 14TB Helium-sealed HDD Models

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation is adding 12TB and 14TB models to both its N300 NAS Hard Drive and X300 Performance Hard Drive series. The new 12TB and 14TB models use a helium-sealed design, enabling the 3.5-inch mechanical design to deliver increased storage density with a lower hard drive operating power profile. Toshiba laser welding technology and hard drive case design keeps the helium securely sealed inside the drive enclosure.

The new 12TB and 14TB models operate at 7200 rpm and come with an ultra-high 256MB data buffer. The N300 NAS and X300 models use Toshiba’s advanced Stable Platter Technology to minimize vibrations by stabilizing the motor shaft at both ends for improved tracking accuracy and maximum performance during read and write operations.

The N300 NAS models include rotational vibration (RV) sensors and deliver sustained data transfer speeds up to 260MB/s for 14TB or up to 253MB/s for 12TB. With support for up to 8 HDD multi-RAID systems, the new N300 models are highly scalable to the users’ NAS configurations as their data storage needs evolve large amounts of data need to be efficiently stored and accessed daily.

“The new drives deliver exceptional performance, storage, reliability and power efficiency, using advanced technologies that will continue to increase capacity and keep Toshiba as an innovator in the storage space,” said Takayoshi Tokushima, Senior Director of Storage Products Marketing Group at Toshiba Electronic Components Taiwan Corporation. Product images used do not represent actual products. X 2 The N300 NAS Hard Drive series is designed for use in high-performance personal, home office and small business network attached storage applications such as for scalable RAID systems. It is optimized for the performance, reliability and endurance requirements of 24/7 operation high-capacity storage and comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

The X300 Performance Hard Drive series delivers extreme performance and robust capacity for creative and professional applications including graphic design, animation, photo and video editing, and PC gaming. With up to 14TB, the new hard drives easily store and provide access to even the fastest-growing gaming libraries. General availability of the new capacity models will start in December 2018.