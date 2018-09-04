TOSHIBA GIVES MORE CAPACITY TO SAS HDD MODELS

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a committed technology leader, announced their new Enterprise Capacity 14TB and 12TB Helium-sealed SAS HDD models. The MG07SCA Series features 7,200 rpm performance, a SAS 12Gbit Interface, and Advanced Format Sector Technology. The hard disk drive boasts an industry-leading, 9-disk Helium-sealed design and 14TB of Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) capacity for optimum compatibility. Toshiba’s Helium-sealed design fits into industry standard 3.5-inch drive bays. A 12TB model is also included in the Series offering.

he innovative 9-disk Helium-sealed design utilizes Toshiba’s precision laser welding process, and a special top-cover design seals Helium inside the drive offering high capacity and low power profile to the product. The SAS interface provides 12Gbits transfer rate performance and dual port capability for data-path redundancy preferred by many storage solutions designers. The 14TB SAS model offers approximately 40% increase in maximum capacity than Toshiba’s prior MG06 10TB SAS models.

“Toshiba’s new Helium-sealed 14TB and 12TB SAS models expand the choices available to our cloud-scale and storage solutions customers. By utilizing an innovative 9-disk design, Toshiba provides both SAS and SATA models at an industry leading 14TB capacity,” said Takayoshi Tokushima, Senior Director of Storage Products Marketing Group at Toshiba Electronic Components Taiwan Corporation. “Our cloud-scale and storage solutions customers strongly value the power-efficient storage capacity enabled by Toshiba’s advanced 9-disk Helium-sealed mechanics. By using Helium to reduce the aerodynamic drag on the spinning media platters, the Toshiba 14TB model is able to provide approximately 55% (W/G) lower operating power profile over the previous 10TB model, resulting in TCO benefits for today’s dense storage platforms and cloud-scale service-solution architectures. Only Helium-sealed HDD technology is able to deliver these customers’ TCO] benefits with an amazingly low acquisition cost per GB.”