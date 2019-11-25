Toshiba Conducted Second Channel Connect Programme Successfully in New Delhi

Digital Products & Solutions division of Toshiba, a Japan-based brand, conducted its second Channel Meet in New Delhi in association with TecknoDome, Toshiba’s National Distributor for India. Toshiba, a 140-year old brand, has launched their lifestyle products division globally last year, where their audio and mobile accessories product-line includes on-year, over-the headphones, gaming headphones, general headphones—wired and wireless, pocket radios, Bluetooth speakers, etc. About 60 regional and local channel partners along with the National Distributor attended the event. The objective of the event was to brief the channel partners about the Toshiba’s business policy and strategy for the lifestyle products and also know the partners’ views, hear to their suggestions, establish a strong connect with them and plan how to expand the brand presence.

Speaking on this occasion, Santosh Varghese, VP-MEA, Digital Products & Solutions, Toshiba, said, “Toshiba is a reputed brand and one of the oldest brands in global electronics industry. The brand is well-known worldwide for its quality and standards. The main purpose of this meet is to develop connect with the ground level partners, make them understand our brand policy and also understand the views of the partners. India is a big market where the market for mobile accessories is expected to be USD 2 billion a year and we are aiming at 15-20% market share in the coming years. We have a wide range of accessory products for different levels—entry, mid- and premium and we are launching more models in the coming year. We also have an excellent immediate replacement warranty policy. We are launching active promotion campaign on online, social media and offline to expand the reach and scope of our brand and products. We will display our products in expos, etc. We are glad that led by the TeknoDome as National Distributor, Just in one year, our channel partners have turned out good sale for the newly launched lifestyle products and in the coming years too we look forward to the support of our partners in the same spirit, and them we are sure that we can establish Toshiba as a leading brand in the audio and mobile accessories segment in the coming few years. Toshiba will give all the necessary moral, strategic and technical support to TeknoDome and the ground level partners that we will all can grow together.”

Saket Gaurav, MD, TeknoDome, commented, “We are happy to be the National Distributor of Toshiba Lifestyle product division. As we all know, Toshiba has a strong brand image in the global as well as Indian market. We aim to take Toshiba products to the remote B and C class cities, besides metros. The purpose of this meet is to give a direct connect to the ground level partners with the Toshiba brand management, so that they feel associated. We are sure, working in close association with our partners and getting the technical moral support from Toshiba, we can establish Toshiba as a leading brand in the accessories segment within a few years.”