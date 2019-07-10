Tono launches Hydraulic Pop Up Box with certified cables for corporate conference rooms

TONO Systems announced the launch of its Tono Hydraulic Pop Up Box, the first new line category of conference room power solutions. It comprises of Highest Quality Ports and Cables manufactured by Tono, which ensures to achieve full signal and smooth connectivity.

Designed with utmost exceptionality, the Tono Pop Up Box is made of high quality material and state-of-the-art technology, keeping in mind the industry set guidelines and offering exceptional performance.

Talking about the newly launched Tono Hydraulic Pop Up Box, Nikhil Morey, Founder of TONO Systems said, “With an objective to fulfil the diverse requirements of the clients, we have introduced the Tono Hydraulic Pop Up Box with more advanced technical features. While it comes with a sleek and sophisticated design, it is compact and user-friendly and manufactured using the best quality of material and tested cables. One broken cable can hamper the set-up of the conference room. Tono Hydraulic Pop Up Box comprises of High quality AV cables.. Tono products are developed in adherence to the industry norms and standards.”

The super slim and sturdine Tono Hydraulic Pop Up Box, which is made up of brushed aluminium and high grade certified cables comprises of flawless finish, and are shock proof, while providing longer service life. They are extremely easy to install. It offers smooth lid opening without any vibration on socket modules, thus ensuring stability and safety.

While the gamut of Tono Pop Up Box is available in two different provisions, it can also be altered as per the demands of our customers.