Tieto and STMicroelectronics Accelerate Development of Automotive Central Control Units for Safer and More Secure Vehicles

Tieto, a leading software and services company and a member of the ST Partner Program, and STMicroelectronics announced their collaborative efforts to develop Central Control-Unit (CCU) software to run on STMicroelectronics’ popular Telemaco3P platform.

Accelerating electrification and connectivity requirements of vehicles are pushing for greater and greater processing power and uncompromised cybersecurity. In turn, automakers’ demands for Central Control Units meeting connectivity, data privacy, security, and over-the-air update needs have led ST to develop the Telemaco family of automotive, multi-processor SoCs (systems-on-chips) and its associated Telemaco3P Modular Telematics Platform (MTP), which provides an open development environment for prototyping advanced Smart Driving applications. The secure and safe Telemaco3P automotive SoC is the industry’s first microprocessor to embed an isolated Hardware Security Module for state-of-the-art security. The module provides safety measures for the implementation of ASIL-B-qualified systems.

Tieto’s Software R&D services division and ST are developing vehicle CCU software and next-generation telematics solutions based on the Telemaco3P platform. Tieto aids customers with system integration as well as design and development of a wide range of secure Smart Driving applications. These applications will support high-throughput wireless connectivity, over-the-air firmware upgrades, and car-to-car communication solutions.

“With ST, we’ll be able to help automotive OEMs and Tier1 vendors get the very most out of ST’s powerful and secure Telemaco3P platform. Together, we intend to accelerate the development of vehicle central control-unit software as well as enable tremendous new types of value-adding automotive services,” said Viet-Anh Pitaval, Head of Automotive Business Development at Tieto.

“Teaming up with software R&D experts like Tieto enables ST to offer even greater support to automotive customers as they develop and deploy new feature-rich solutions and applications for both in-vehicle processing and car connectivity to the cloud, leading to greater safety and convenience on the roads,” said Luca Rodeschini, General Manager Automotive and Discrete Group Strategy and Automotive Processors Division at STMicroelectronics.