ThoughtWorks to conduct the first multi-city edition of Vapasi in India

ThoughtWorks will be hosting the first ever multi-city edition of Vapasi – a technical training program for women technologists who are on a career break and want to re-enter the world of IT. The latest edition of the program will be simultaneously organized across three cities – Chennai, Hyderabad and Gurgaon.

Set to kickstart on 5 August 2019, the program will be held at the ThoughtWorks offices across these three cities. The program is designed to be an intensive four-weeks that will sharpen candidates’ technical skills through hands-on sessions on object-oriented programming practices. Upon completion, short listed candidates will be offered a 3 to 6-month internship at ThoughtWorks and can apply for permanent positions. The last 6 batches of Vapasi that were tailored to developers and quality analysts saw close to 100 women participate. Today, many of them are on fruitful career paths at ThoughtWorks and other tech companies in India.

Commenting on the Vapasi program, Tina Vinod, Head of Diversity and Inclusion, ThoughtWorks in India said, “ThoughtWorks has always understood the importance of diversity at the workplace and is committed to providing an inclusive environment for its employees.

Empowering women’s success in technology is a key focus area for us, and we are extremely delighted to launch the latest edition of our much awaited Vapasi program. We are experimenting with a multi-city approach which makes this our biggest edition of Vapasi, in terms of scale and execution. In 2019, our aim is to run no less than eight editions of the program across our seven offices in India. We are very excited for what this step represents when it comes to ThoughtWorks’ journey in nurturing a technical community that is representative of the diverse society that we live in.”

“I was a full-time working professional before a two-and-a-half-year break during which I was a full-time mother. When I first thought about going back to work, I wasn’t very confident in starting all over again. And, that’s when I heard of Vapasi,’’ said Sana Siddiqui, an alumnus of the Vapasi program. “I was surprised to recognize how Vapasi has influenced me – boosting my confidence, vision, goals and interest in learning and gathering new skill sets. I received incredible guidance and coaching from the Vapasi mentors, and that made me feel welcomed!”

Soumia Annie Jose, another participant of the program said, “Vapasi helped me gain confidence and ignite a familiarity with emerging technologies. While the program’s intensive format sharpened my existing skill set, what was truly impressive was the exceptional patience demonstrated by the trainers and mentors. The program helped me get my career back on track.”