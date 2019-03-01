Thermaltake Strengthens its Footprint in India

Creative Peripherals announced its tie up with Thermaltake, a pioneer in Liquid Cooling Gaming Innovation to distribute Gaming Chasis, PSU,Coolers, Chairs, Keyboard, Mouse and Headphones. This tie up with Creative shall advance Thermaltake’s reach, enhance efficiency and improve service outcomes across India. Consequently, allowing both brands to meet the growing demands of the gaming community in India.

“Thermaltake is committed to fulfilling the corporate mission of ‘Delivering the Perfect User Experience’ by providing consumers and fans the newest technology through our comprehensive product portfolio. By partnering with Creative Peripherals, Thermaltake can now better fulfill the needs of PC DIY and gaming enthusiasts in India by bringing a wider range of LCS products and advanced gaming gear,” said Kenneth Chang, Account (Sales) Manager at Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.

“We are delighted to partner with Thermaltake for distributing superlative gaming products to our customer base at the most competitive prices. We, as a Value-added Distributor are committed to create mutual benefits for brands, partners as well as customers through this tie up on a long term basis,” said, Ketan Patel, Chairman & Managing Director at Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd.

As the global economy rides the wave of digital transformation, the gaming industry is growing fast; with India ranking 17th globally, valued at $818 million and 11.14 percent CAGR. With the Indian population in its prime standing at over 350 million, PC Gaming is one of the largest markets for the global gaming industry. With more than 60 percent of the population below 35 years of age, India has the largest potential market for gaming; plus, the digital payment penetration, and a low propensity to pay for entertainment and gaming, is expected to improve with a projected increase of 65 percent in disposable income by 2021.

Creative Peripherals has a deep understanding of the market and analyzes existing market trends and translates them into opportunities for their partners. With more than 26 branches and 5000+ partner presence through Channel, eCommerce & LFRs, Creative will surely boost Thermaltake’s reach in various regions of the country.