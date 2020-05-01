Thermaltake launches TOUGHRAM Z-ONE Memory Series: 3200/3600MHz

Thermaltake is pleased to introduce our new budget-friendly memory series, the TOUGHRAM Z-ONE DDR4 memory series; which comes in both 3200MHz and 3600MHz. The aluminum heat spreader incorporates a sleek aluminum appearance which aids the ICs and dissipates heat at a higher pace. To ensure high stable gaming performance, TOUGHRAM Z-ONE uses tightly-screened ICs that are able to achieve higher overclocking performance and is compatible with the Intel XMP 2.0. TOUGHRAM Z-ONE also works with the TOUGHRAM software that allows users to monitor the performance of their memory. TOUGHRAM Z-ONE is an optimal option for users who are looking to find high-performance memory at a manageable cost

Thermaltake TOUGHRAM Z-ONE DDR4 Memory Series 3,200MHz and 3,600MHz are now available to pre-order on ttpremium.com. Thermaltake TOUGHRAM Z-ONE DDR4 Memory Series is backed by a limited lifetime warranty for the RAMs, and supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network. For up-to-date pricing of the Thermaltake TOUGHRAM Z-ONE DDR4 Memory Series, please refer to the Thermaltake website or contact your local Thermaltake sales or PR representative.