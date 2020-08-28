Thermaltake Launches TOUGHRAM RGB DDR4 32GB and 64GB Memory

Thermaltake announces our high capacity, high clock rate memory, the TOUGHRAM RGB 32GB (2x16GB) and 64GB (2x32GB), which comes in both black and white versions with two clock rates, 3200MHz and 3600MHz. Designed for gamers and content creators who seek advanced PC performance, our high capacity memory ensures that we meet all users’ needs. To provide high stability PC performance, all ICs are tightly-screened To provide high stability PC performance, the TOUGHARM RGB uses strictly selected new Hynix A-die 2GB chips, and is constructed with a ten-layer PCB. The uniquely designed TT premium heat spreader with ten high lumens individual addressable LEDs not only dispatches heat faster but lets users show off 16.8 million colors with countless lighting combinations. TOUGHRAM RGB 32GB (2x16GB) and 64GB (2x32GB) memory is compatible with Intel Z490 and AMD B550 chipsets and is now Intel XMP 2.0. ready. Furthermore, users can use NeonMaker or TT RGB Plus software to control the lighting effects. The TT RGB Plus software can also support other software such as TT AI Voice Control, Amazon Alexa, and Razer Chroma, to adjust the lighting. If users need a high-quality, high functioning stable memory, choose TOUGHRAM RGB 32GB (2x16GB) and 64GB (2x32GB) memories for the upgrade.