Thermaltake introduces M900 XXL RGB Mouse Pad

Thermaltake introduces the M900 XXL RGB Mouse Pad, a full desk surface mouse pad featuring 16.8milliontrue RGB color illumination along with seven dynamic lighting effects. This mouse pad has a surface size of 1600mm in length and 800mm in width, which provides limitless space and unrestricted movement for your keyboard and mouse to glide through during gameplay.

The 4mm thickness of this mouse pad also ensures maximum comfort and is capable of smoothing out uneven surfaces that users may encounter. The weave design provides a smooth but semi-coarse texture that delivers low friction, high consistent accuracy, and responsive tracking fit for both laser and optical mice. This long-lasting mouse pad is iTAKE engine software and TT RGB Plus compatible; users can customize, control, and sync lighting effects via the Thermaltake iTAKE engine software that connects all your Thermaltake Gaming Peripherals and TT RGB PLUS compatible products without a hassle.

Features of the M900 XXL RGB Mouse Pad:

Full-Size Surface

The M900 XXL RGB Mouse Pad’s full surface size (1600mm x 800mm x 4 mm) provides limitless space and unrestricted movement for your keyboard and mouse for free-flowing gameplay.

Striking Visuals

Users may choose among seven different lighting effect settings coupled with brightness and lighting speed adjustments to display stunning 16.8 million RGB color illumination, providing the brightest visibility and eye-catching style for your gaming sessions.

Total Control With Superior Responsiveness & Accuracy

Optimized with a smooth semi-coarse textured weave design, the M900 XXL RGB delivers superior gaming performance for both laser and optical mouse types; and provides low friction, high consistent accuracy, and responsive tracking, whatever the game.

Maximized Comfort

Smooth surface design with 4mm thickness ensures maximum comfort during extended periods of play and is compatible with the majority of surfaces, smoothing out those little inconvenient uneven surfaces that you may encounter.