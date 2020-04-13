Thermaltake Announces V250 TG ARGB Mid-Tower Chassis

Thermaltake solemnly presents a budget-friendly chassis, the V250 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis. Providing all the essential functions and bringing more to the table, the V250 TG is designed with a sleek acrylic front panel, and one 4mm tempered glass side panel that ensures the best visual aesthetics. Glowing through the front panel are the three preinstalled 12mm ARGB fans, which pairs with one preinstalled 120mm standard rear fan.

With the good base feet design, users can rest assured that the chassis’ has exceptional ventilation abilities. The PSU shroud aids in tidying unsightly cables, and multiple dust filtration prevents the chassis from getting dirty; regardless, both grant additional help in serving to create the best airflow throughout the chassis. Even with its compacted size, the V250 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis is still able to support a standard ATX motherboard and is designed to support high-end expansions to suit every user’s individual needs. So, are you on a budget but still want to build a cool computer while sitting at home? Thermaltake’s V250 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis will help achieve your goal!