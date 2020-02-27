Thermaltake Announced Commander G Series Mid-Tower Chassis

Thermaltake, the PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, is pleased to announce the Commander G Series Mid-Tower Chassis lineup, includes three uniquely designed chassis, the G31, G32, and G33. The Commander G Series Tempered Glass ARGB Edition mid-tower chassis has acquired the classic Thermaltake design and added a contemporary twist to form a brand-new gaming chassis for all gamers to enjoy.

The series features three different front panel designs constructed with sharp angled cuts and a special meshed metal that also ensures excellent ventilation. These entry-level chassis each come with a preinstalled 200mm ARGB fan in the front, which can be controlled via motherboard synchronization software or the RGB switch on the I/O port located at the top panel. The rear panel has another preinstalled 120mm standard fan, which maximizes the airflow.

4mm tempered glass side panels and a riser GPU support bracket allow users to move and display their interior designs as they want. A bottom filter combined with a removable magnetic filter on the top provides extra dust filtration. With three different designs launching all at once, users can choose the chassis that best suits their characteristics and conquer the gaming world by using the Commander G Series Mid-Tower Chassis.