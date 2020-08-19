The New Dell XPS 17 makes its debut in India

The XPS 17 features the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics. Its virtually borderless, 4-sided InfinityEdge display makes it smaller than 48% of 15-inch laptops available today, putting the XPS 17 into a class of its own. Under the hood lies a unique thermal design equipped with GORE™ Thermal Insulation for increased fan airflow to fuel demanding projects.

The XPS 17, made from two pieces of machined aluminium, is lightweight, yet strong, and durable for users on the move. 100% of the XPS enclosure is made through CNC (computer numerical control) machining process and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6 is bonded to the aluminium to make it damage-resistant, durable, and elegant.

The XPS 17 is badged with Creator Edition on Dell.com to support hobbyists and creative enthusiasts. The optional 4K Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) resolution provides pinpoint accuracy, precise detail, and sharp images and immersive viewing experience. The Eyesafe display technology helps reduce harmful blue light while maintaining vivid colors.

The XPS 17, like the XPS 15, features the Waves Nx 3D audio for speakers tuned by multi-Grammy Award winning producer Jack Joseph Puig. The XPS 17 is made with recycled ocean-bound plastics, locally recycled plastic, sustainable materials, and recycled corrugate qualified by EPEAT Silver Certification.