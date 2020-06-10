The new ‘Cloud-Powered Virtual World’ to bolster demand for skilled professionals in Cloud 

With social distancing “Virtual” has become the ‘next to normal’ and “learn, network, grow” has become the ‘new mantra to survive’. According to a recent report by IDC, as a result of the spread of the pandemic, 64 percent of the organizations in India are expected to increase demand for cloud computing while 56 percent for cloud software to support the new normal. Tech and all other sectors are working remotely and using online services. This has opened a plethora of opportunities for the cloud to take the lead in the new and informed world order. With this, the demand for skilled professionals in the cloud and related technologies like AI & ML services, DevOps, and containers (esp. Kubernetes) is dramatically increasing. KonfHub, a Bangalore based startup for discovering and hosting high-quality technical events (mainly conferences) is organizing a big-bang virtual Cloud Community Days conference scheduled for 17th June to 19th June 2020.

This three-day virtual, developer-focused, single-track conference on modern cloud technologies is sponsored by Microsoft and will focus on Containers/Kubernetes, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, DevOps, Serverless, and more. This conference aims at up-skilling IT, software, and technology professionals on cloud and other modern technologies so as to create new growth, learning, and networking avenues in the post-COVID-19 world. With free entry for participants, the conference endeavors to democratize the world of online services for developers.

Talking about the need and importance of the conference, Hari Kiran Kumar G, Co-founder, KonfHub said, “Given the current prevailing COVID-19 scenario, more and more businesses and enterprises are moving to cloud. Further developers are also up-skilling themselves to gain expertise on the cloud. We are confident that this boundary-less cloud community day conference will allow participants to become a cloud-native; deep-dive tech sessions by renowned experts on disruptive tools and approaches will help businesses become more nimble and foster innovation by leveraging the convergence of cloud infrastructure, AI & ML to innovate at an unmatched speed and scale. We are proud to have Microsoft as the sponsor of this platform as the brand is consistently supporting the developer communities to up-skill themselves by providing experts for knowledge sharing and content/learning resources such as e-books, blogs, and learning modules on specific topics.”

Addressing the significance of “Learn, Network, Grow” in the new world order, Ganesh Samarthyam, Co-founder, KonfHub said, “The KonfHub mantra is “Learn, Network, Grow”. The mantra remains the same, but with COVID-19, the way of doing it is new. Instead of in-person, face-to-face, physical conferences/meetups/training programs, learning is now online and virtual. We are witnessing a great demand and traction for virtual technical events and conferences as they are great platforms to learn from experts. In the COVID-19 world, networking has got a different meaning as social distancing has become a global mandate, and the need of the hour. With virtual meetings, webinars, and conferences, connecting to people remotely has become more efficient, impactful, and easier. Collaboration, team spirit, and up-skilling have gone online to redefine how we grow in the near future.”