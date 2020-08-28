Thailand’s Treeview enters India in partnership with QThree Ventures

Treeview Co. Ltd., Thailand’s leading LED TV & appliances manufacturer, today announced its India entry with the launch of a range of Smart Android Full HD TV models. The company has entered into a global partnership with QThree Ventures to introduce its products in India, Middle East, European and select African countries. The TV units will be available widely across India at partner consumer electronics stores. Bollywood actor and style icon Hrithik Roshan will be the brand ambassador for Treeview in India.

Established in 2001, Treeview Co. Ltd. has redefined the world of digital entertainment by offering cutting-edge products at affordable prices. The brand has grown to become the largest manufacturer of LED TVs in Thailand, exporting high-quality lifestyle products to over 30 countries across the world.

QThree Ventures is a leading Indian Electronics trading company that has revolutionised the distribution and retail of electronics in India. Established in 2014, QThree has previously partnered with several leading consumer electronic brands to implement the go-to-market strategy and provide holistic solutions to multi-national electronic brands entering India. The company offers a full spectrum of services, from logistics, finance, marketing, service support, channel partner management and more, leading to customer value creation and brand growth.

QThree Ventures plans to get into production of electronic appliances and has recently entered into a JV with ABAJ TECHPARK in Gujarat to manufacture Treeview TVs in India. ABAJ TECHPARK is a leading Indian electronics manufacturing company. Together, QThree Ventures and ABAJ will be strengthening their manufacturing capabilities, creating employment opportunities in the country.

Treeview has introduced a series of smart televisions ranging from 24 inch to 65 inches. The company will soon be expanding its range of televisions to include exclusive frameless televisions up to 96inches. Along with QThree Ventures, Treeview will also be launching laser TVs for the first time in India, which is scalable between100inch to 300 inches; all these at very competitive prices.

Celebrated actor Hrithik Roshan will be endorsing the brand in India. A superstar and a trendsetter –

Hrithik Roshan is known as the Millennial Superstar for his global influence amongst the youth. He perfectly embodies the spirit of Treeview – a brand that is powered by honesty is accessible, affordable, and authentic. Treeview builds a bond with its consumers by being honest in its promise, pricing and post-purchase experience; and there is no one better than Hrithik Roshan to take this message to the consumers.

Speaking on the partnership Chutintorn Sam Gongsakdi, Ambassador of Thailand to India, said, “I am delighted to see that Thailand’s homegrown companies are making a mark globally. Treeview has partnered with QThree Ventures, a leading Indian Electronics trading company, to enter the Indian market. Such alliances help strengthen the India-Thailand economic relationship. I wish Treeview and QThree Ventures all the very best for this partnership.”

Jubin Peter, Founder and CEO, QThree Ventures said, “We are delighted to be the global strategic partners for Treeview in India, Middle East, Europe and Africa. Given our expertise and experience in the Indian consumer electronics market, we understand that Treeview has packed in a host of features that provides consumers with the latest technology at extremely competitive prices. Our aim is to target every family residing in metros, tier 2, 3 and 4 cities with Treeview’s exciting line-up of products.”

He further added “In metro cities, we see people opting for bigger TVs. And in tier 2, 3 and 4 cities – they are making a shift to smarter TVs with rich features. With Treeview, we truly believe that we will be able to redefine the digital entertainment and experience for every Indian.”

Speaking on future plans for brand he said, “In an environment where consumption of affordable technology is on a rise, we will invest in developing the brand’s appliance range in our Joint Venture Factory. Whilst the demand for big screen is on an increase due to consumption of internet-based content, we would launch theatre sized Laser TVs which will give a theatre experience to a consumer at home.”

Speaking on the association with Hrithik Roshan, Jubin said “Hrithik Roshan is a youth icon who stands for his belief in hard work, persistence and commitment. He truly personifies the brands’ beliefs and is the perfect fit for taking the Treeview name to every household in India.”