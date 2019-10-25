TerraMaster Delivers High-Speed Connectivity with F5-422 5-Bay NAS feat, 10GbE LAN

TerraMaster is announcing the availability of its new storage solution for SME, professional and power users. The TerraMaster F5-422 features a powerful hardware configuration to bring excellent performance where it matters; for professionals and SME applications looking to maximize shared storage. Thanks to the introduction of the 10GbE LAN, the TerraMaster F5-422 can deliver data faster. Backed by TerraMaster’s latest TOS operating system, the F5-422 delivers an excellent feature set to any use.

The F5-422 features a quad-core 1.5Ghz Intel CPU which has a boost clock of 2.3Ghz. 4GB of DDR3 memory compliment the processor as well as built-in AES NI encryption. For maximum accessibility, the F5-422 features a 10GbE port as well as 2x 1GbE LAN, the F5-422 can be made available to a wide number of users without the bottleneck of traditional single LAN connections.

The TerraMaster F5-422 is rated up to 670MB/s write speeds and 650MB/s read performance on a 5x 6TB Seagate IronWolf RAID5 setup. Perfect for professionals like video editors working with 4K videos or others that need rapid access to large data with strict speed requirements.

Superior storage technology and optimised snapshot technology are the cornerstones of the Btrfs file system, which is what TerraMaster’s F5-422 5-bay NAS unit relies on for advanced data protection, prevention of data corruption, and minimal maintenance expenses. Use of this file system promotes high data integrity, all the while promoting flexibility and efficiency in the areas of data protection and data recovery.

With the most recent version of the TOS operating system, TOS 4.1.0, you can back up your data, manage your file server, and optimize your sharing services in an intuitive, simple, and user-friendly way. The operating system includes a complex of application software, with rich application content, potent multimedia services, and numerous ways to back up your data. TerraMaster TOS is constantly updated to constantly improve your NAS with more than 10+ updates to the system since the new version release.

TerraMaster F5-422 features 6-layers of data security to ensure data is always protected. AES hardware encryption engine encrypts shared folders and network transmission so communications are kept private and safe from unauthorized access. BTRFS file system allows 71,680 system snapshots and 1024 shared folder snapshots. Other security measures include T-RAID array protection for your drives and multiple backup options including backing up to the cloud as well as a remove server.

TOS’s enterprise version is compatible with numerous business applications. Operating a single TNAS device offers significant benefits when compared to the use of multiple devices, including file servers, mail servers, web servers, VPN servers, DHCP servers, DNS servers, Rsync remote servers, FTP servers, and MySQL servers.