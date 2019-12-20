Tenda Showcases Innovative Networking and Smart Home Solutions at IFSEC 2019

Tenda presented an ensemble of innovative networking and smart home solutions at the 13th Edition of IFSEC, South Asia’s largest security expo being held at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida from 19th to 21st December 2019.

The event saw the gathering of industry veterans of the security and surveillance industry across the globe. The visitors were briefed about TENDA’s top of the line technology and products by TENDA’s executive team including Andy Tao, Product Head (India) and Alok Verma, Brand Manager (India).

Tenda received an overwhelming response during the event; showcased their entire range of networking and smart home devices ranging from Wi-Fi routers, Mesh Routers, PoE Switches, Security Cameras, Range Extenders, and Adapters.

Speaking about the event, John Dong, Director, Tenda India said, “Tenda always wants to connect with its customers and partners on a more personal level, and thus participation in IFSEC 2019 was one of such steps we took, to interact with our dealers, distributors, SI’s, Partners and to know their demand and requirements. IFSEC 2019 turned out to be a positive investment from Tenda, which not only gave us an idea of what partners are looking forward in the Indian Market but also partners were able to see what Tenda is offering them new, to help them gain more business.”

IFSEC 2019 is a great platform for all the leading manufacturers and vendors. This time around expo witnessed more than 300 exhibitors, showcasing their devices in the field of surveillance and security and more. Besides this, all the major national and regional companies have also put in their pavilions. The expo is expected to attract more than 18,000 visitors during its 3-day course.