Tenda showcased a wide array of networking solutions at Secutech India 2019

Tenda participated in the 8th Annual Secutech India 2019; wherein it exhibited its products, solutions, and innovations that have been designed to bring in more security to the customers. The 8th edition of Secutech was held at the Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai, India from 25 – 27 April 2019.

Advanced technology and a constant demand for security measures in India have led to an increase in demand for advanced solutions across all the segments of the market. Secutech India is the place where top brands, industry leaders, and top buyers come together and witness the latest innovations and vertical solutions for the safety sectors in one of the world’s key markets. Extending its reach, Secutech India was yet again able to reinforce its position in the Industry with its Eight Edition in 2019. Secutech India and Fire & Safety India attracted visitors from all parts of India and across the globe and served as the sourcing hub for dealers, distributors, system integrators, installers, chief security officers, chief fire officers and security-fire safety heads who are in search for innovations and technologies focusing on IBMS, Smart Cities, Home Automation, Surveillance Solutions, Advanced Fire Protection Systems, and IoT applications.

The wide range of products exhibited by Tenda included Home Router Series that included all the star performers of Tenda like N301，F3，F6，AC5，AC10 and AC15. The mesh duos Nova MW3 and Nova MW6 captured a lot of attention due to the increase in smart homes and wider requirement of Wi-Fi. Tenda also showcased WiFi adapters, W311MI and U3; WiFi extenders A301 and A9; a wide series of unmanaged and PoE Switches; Acess Points, I9, I21 and W6-S; Gateway Router, G3; Access Controller M3; and ADSL, D303.

Outdoor and Indoor CPE O1, O3 and O6 were of key interest for all the System Integrators who were looking for a lift security solution, the 4G-Sim router, 4G680 got a good response as well due to its affordable price point. The W15E hotspot load balance router was of equal interest to people building cafe Wi-Fi or public Wi-Fi zones.