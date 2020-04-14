Tenda Organizes nationwide COVID-19 Awareness Drive

With the sporadic increase in Coronavirus cases, people around the world are doing their bit to restrict the spread of the virus. Tenda, the leading provider of networking devices organized a nationwide campaign, an awareness drive to educate people about prevention and precautionary measures for Covid-19 outbreak. During the campaign, the company also distributed face masks, hand sanitizers, soaps, and food to the needy ones who are directly involved in containing the pandemic such as police and cleaning staff, etc.

The awareness drive was conducted in 3 states of Bihar, Maharashtra, and Delhi. In Bihar, a massive campaign was done in the town of Siwan where Alok Verma, Head of Marketing, Tenda was heading the drive. Similarly in Delhi, heavily populated Kalkaji was selected where Virender Pratap Singh, Product Head, Tenda was heading while Sooraj Singh, Business Development Manager, Tenda was overseeing the drive in Vasai and Virar area of Mumbai city.

The drive saw a participation of more than 30 volunteers, mostly employees of the company, dedicating themselves in such a critical juncture by distributing food, face masks, sanitizers and soaps.

Commenting on the drive, John Dong, Director, Tenda India commented, “As a responsible company, we are obliged to spread awareness about COVID-19 and help in containing the pandemic by providing essential items such as face marks, sanitizers, and soaps to those who needed them. This is our bit to stop the pandemic and we will continue to focus on such activities in a bigger way in the coming days.”