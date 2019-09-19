Tenda Organizes Mass Tree Plantation Drive in Delhi

Tenda recently organized a tree plantation drive in various parts of South Delhi. The purpose of this drive was to raise awareness about the importance of tree plantation to combat scoring pollution levels.

Tenda initiated the Go Green Project to bring a significant increase in green cover with the plantation of more than 100 samplings with a focus on making the area green and vibrant. The drive witnessed people coming forward including, company partners, customers and the entire working force of Tenda.

The plantation drive undertaken by Tenda across Delhi focuses on creating awareness about protecting the local fauna, balancing the temperature and benefits of trees in water conservation and improving the city’s Air Quality.

Speaking on the occasion, John Dong, Director, Tenda India said, “As a responsible corporate enterprise, we believe in giving back to society and are always committed as well as sensitive to the various facets of the environment. Our aim is to plant as many trees as possible to mitigate the effects of climate change and make Delhi green. Pollution has become a bigger a problem all over the world and by performing such drives we can help in growing urban forest areas which will improve the city’s air quality and water table as well.”

Tenda is planning to organize such plantation drives in other cities and wants to work with individuals, educational institutions, social groups, NGOs, social entrepreneurs and other communities who are interested in bringing a positive change in society and environment.